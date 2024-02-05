Stiles Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $455.82. The stock had a trading volume of 439,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,729. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.45. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

