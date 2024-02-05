Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 140 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 1.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $556.51. The stock had a trading volume of 416,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.02 and its 200-day moving average is $489.46. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $573.77.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

