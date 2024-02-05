Stifel Nicolaus Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $99.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.47.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $103.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $192,019,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

