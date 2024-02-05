Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5-189.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.78 million.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CXM opened at $12.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 772,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 772,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 50,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $802,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,206.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,078 in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.