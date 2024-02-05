Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $27.10. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 556,946 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

