Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $27.10. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 556,946 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

