Spire Wealth Management Purchases 10,272 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after acquiring an additional 176,973 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLE stock opened at $127.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

