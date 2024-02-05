Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

Shares of KLAC opened at $604.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

