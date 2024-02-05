Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

