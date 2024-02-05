Spire Wealth Management Acquires 770 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.43% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

VIOV stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

