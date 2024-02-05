Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,448 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $51.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

