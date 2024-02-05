Spinnaker Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $187.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $188.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.56.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

