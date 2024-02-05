Spinnaker Trust Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,776 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,814,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,426,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFL opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

