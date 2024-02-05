SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,254. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

