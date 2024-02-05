SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SP

SP Plus Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.24. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.