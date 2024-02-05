Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Acquires $15,024.44 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) Director Sandra Brown bought 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.28 per share, with a total value of $15,024.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 373 shares in the company, valued at $15,024.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Source Capital Stock Performance
NYSE SOR traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $40.24. 3,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,167. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26.
Source Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
