Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Acquires $15,024.44 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) Director Sandra Brown bought 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.28 per share, with a total value of $15,024.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 373 shares in the company, valued at $15,024.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Source Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SOR traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $40.24. 3,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,167. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

About Source Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

