Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Reduced by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sony Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

