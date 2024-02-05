Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.39. 1,045,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.23. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

