Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.92. 323,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,316. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $221.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

