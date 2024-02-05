Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,944,437 shares. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

