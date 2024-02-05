Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Solo Brands

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Solo Brands stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.