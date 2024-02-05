SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.98. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $189.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.09 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

