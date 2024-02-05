Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Up 22.7%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 174,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 117,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Snipp Interactive Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.
About Snipp Interactive
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
