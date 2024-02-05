Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading Up 2.7%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYH shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 85.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the period. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

