Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

