Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.85-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $136.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.