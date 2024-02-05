Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.85-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20.
NYSE SPG traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $136.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
