Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SIMO opened at $63.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIMO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

