Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SIMO opened at $63.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60.
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on SIMO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIMO
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.