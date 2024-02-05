Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

SLGN stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Silgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

