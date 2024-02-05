Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Silgan alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:SLGN opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Silgan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.