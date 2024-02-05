Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Silgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Silgan

Silgan Stock Down 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Silgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.