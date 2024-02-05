Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
A.G. BARR Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 571 ($7.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £639.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,903.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. A.G. BARR has a twelve month low of GBX 446 ($5.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 585 ($7.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 518.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 501.21.
About A.G. BARR
