Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A.G. BARR Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 571 ($7.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £639.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,903.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. A.G. BARR has a twelve month low of GBX 446 ($5.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 585 ($7.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 518.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 501.21.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

Read More

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.