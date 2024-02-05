Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $383.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.97. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

In related news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $41,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,546 shares in the company, valued at $219,584.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 508,881 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,980,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 458,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 683,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,103,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 546,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

