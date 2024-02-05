Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $33.85

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $32.22. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 73,508 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SHG

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,541,000 after acquiring an additional 134,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 838,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,792,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,053 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.