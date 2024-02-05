Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $33.85

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $32.22. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 73,508 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SHG. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 60,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.