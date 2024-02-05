Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $33.85

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $32.22. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 73,508 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on SHG. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 60,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.