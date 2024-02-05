SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at 49.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 49.12. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of 25.84 and a 12-month high of 53.40.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.05%. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $10,859,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

