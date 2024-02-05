Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 18,020 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.15. 980,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,778. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $51.30.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

