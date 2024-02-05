Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,604,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,075. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.281 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.