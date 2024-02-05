Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.
VCIT stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,604,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,075. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
