Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $35.68 Million in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,043,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 3.65% of Golden Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Golden Entertainment news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
Golden Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Entertainment
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.