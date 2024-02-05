Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $92.13 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,469 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $92,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,873,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

