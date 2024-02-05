Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.56 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. State Street Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 95,785 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.3 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $305.98. 981,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.