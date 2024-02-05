Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,240 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.86. 6,471,134 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

