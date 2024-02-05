Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,705 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $125.52. 566,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,325. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

