Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.18. The company had a trading volume of 815,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $330.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

