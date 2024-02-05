Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,303,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after purchasing an additional 567,914 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,250. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

