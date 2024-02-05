Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 53,557 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,921,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $180,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.64. 5,513,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,042. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

