Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,170 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 489.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 955,688 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Zoetis
In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Zoetis Price Performance
Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.89. 1,284,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.63. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Zoetis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.
Zoetis Profile
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
