Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,528 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $47,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.74. 147,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,730. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $112.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

