Sepio Capital LP Sells 3,026 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 869,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 148,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 83,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.