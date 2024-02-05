Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $782.84. 198,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,925. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $783.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $13,288,324. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

