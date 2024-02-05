Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,647 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 0.5 %

Pinterest stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.56. 7,124,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,877,243. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.